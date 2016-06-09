FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil watchdog approves Bradesco purchase of HSBC local unit
June 8, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Brazil watchdog approves Bradesco purchase of HSBC local unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects June 8 item in paragraph 2 to clarify that six members voted unanimously to approve the deal)

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Wednesday Banco Bradesco SA’s acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit under certain conditions.

Six board members of Brasilia-based Cade voted unanimously to approve the transaction with restrictions, including barring Bradesco, the country’s No. 3 listed bank, from carrying out any acquisitions for at least 30 months. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

