Brazil's Bradesco to place bid for HSBC Brasil, Estado says
June 17, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco to place bid for HSBC Brasil, Estado says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector bank, will make a binding offer for HSBC Holdings Plc’s Brazilian unit next month, the newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday.

Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco told Agência Estado that the offer will be made in tandem with a calendar proposed by HSBC. A Bradesco spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that Trabuco spoke to the newswire but was unable to immediately confirm the content of the conversation.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

