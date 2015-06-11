FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-HSBC Bank USA hires Inwha Huh as GTRF head
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC Bank USA hires Inwha Huh as GTRF head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank USA NA has appointed trade veteran Inwha Huh as head of global trade and receivables finance (GTRF), United States and Canada, effective June 23.

Huh joins from GE Capital, where she established the capital markets practice as managing director and head of global business development and capital markets.

She will report jointly to Stuart Tait, global head of GTRF, and Wyatt Crowell, senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking, HSBC Bank USA.

Inwha succeeds Prabhat Vira, who takes up the new role of global head of strategic transformation, GTRF, reporting to Stuart Tait. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.