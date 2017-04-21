FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC says former Diageo chief Walsh to leave its board
April 21, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 4 months ago

HSBC says former Diageo chief Walsh to leave its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.

Walsh only joined the bank's board on Jan. 1, 2016, and has a raft of other duties including the chairmanships of catering firm Compass Group and satellite data provider Avanti Communications Group as well as board positions at RM2 International and New York-listed FedEx Corporation.

HSBC said on Friday Walsh will not stand for reelection to its board at the bank's annual general shareholder meeting in London on April 28.

HSBC last month named AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as the new chairman of its board, replacing the veteran Douglas Flint.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Toby Davis

