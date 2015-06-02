REFILE-MOVES-HSBC appoints two female non-executive directors

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in third paragraph)

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest bank HSBC said on Tuesday Irene Lee and Pauline van der Meer Mohr will join its board later in 2015 as non-executive directors.

Lee has over 30 years of finance industry experience and has held senior positions in investment banking and fund management in the UK, USA and Australia with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, SealCorp Holdings Limited and Citibank.

Van der Meer Mohr is currently president of the executive board of Erasmus University Rotterdam, a role which she has held since 2010. She contributed to the Dutch Banking Code Monitoring Commission, which aimed to restore trust in the Dutch banking sector.

Lee will join HSBC’s board in July with van der Meer Mohr due to take up her role in September.