FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heidi Miller to take helm of HSBC North America
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Heidi Miller to take helm of HSBC North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings plc board member Heidi Miller will take the chairmanship of HSBC North America at the end of 2015, as Rona Fairhead steps down, prior to her retirement at the 2016 general meeting, the bank announced on Friday.

Deputy chairman Simon Robertson will also retire at the same time and board member Safra Catz will stand down at end of 2015.

The bank has also appointed Axa chief executive and chairman Henri De Castries and former Diageo CEO Paul Walsh as independent non-executive directors. These appointments will take effect from 1 March 2016 and 1 January 2016 respectively.

Rona Fairhead and Simon Robertson are HSBC’s longest serving non-executive directors having served for close to 12 and 10 years respectively. (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.