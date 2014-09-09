UPDATE 2-HSBC sets price talk on debut dollar CoCos

(UPDATES WITH MORE COMPS)

By Helene Durand and Danielle Robinson

LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings started to gauge investor interest on a long-awaited inaugural contingent convertible (CoCo) transaction on Tuesday.

The deal includes dollar and euro denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

The dollar bonds are offered in the form of two perpetual non-call tranches, one running up to January 2020 and the other September 2024, while the euro is a non-call eight year. All tranches are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and Triple B by Fitch.

“HSBC is a pretty robust name, the deal will have an investment-grade rating and it will be the first bond for the issuer so the transaction is likely to attract large investor interest,” said Jorge Martin Ceron, a fixed income portfolio manager at Lombard Odier.

The timing of the deal looks optimal according to one banker despite the summer sell-off that hit the asset-class.

Another said that while on a historical basis, the pricing looked attractive, HSBC would have been able to print tighter had the market not widened in recent weeks.

The 2020s are being shown to investors with initial price talk of 5.75%-6%, while the 2024s are 6.5-6.75%. The closest comparable is Credit Suisse’ 6.25% non-call 2024s which quote at a yield to call of 6.45%-6.38%.

Barclays and Lloyds CoCos have the same structure as HSBC’s pending deal, carrying a 7% trigger, but they are significantly lower rated, with Barclays Cocos at single B plus by S&P and Lloyds at double-B minus, versus a Baa3/BBB rating on the HSBC trade.

The nearest Barclays comps in Coco’s include the 6.625% non-call 2019s yielding 7.25% and its 8.25% non-call 2018s yielding 6.85%. Lloyds has an outstanding 7.5% perpetual non-call 10 with a call date in 2024, trading with a yield of 7.00%.

“It’s too wide at the moment,” said one head of financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate at a major bond house in New York. “It will go tighter.”

The euro CoCos are marketed at 5.5%, substantially inside the level where other European banks have raised Additional Tier 1 this year.

A 750m perpetual non-call six-year CoCo priced for Danske in March this year carried a 5.75% coupon while KBC managed to print a little inside that for a 1.4bn perpetual non-call five-year at 5.625%.

“Danske’s perpetual non-call six year was trading at 5.1% and 5.5% looks fair, although the level [on HSBC’s deal] will likely tighten as the book mushrooms,” said Lombard Odier’s Jorge Martin Ceron.

“While HSBC is a high quality credit that works well with investors, the amount they have to do in the coming years is at the back of people’s mind,” said another banker.

HSBC has US$16bn worth of Tier 1 capital outstanding, of which US$14bn is eligible for grandfathering, leaving US$2bn that will need to be replaced as it amortises by 2021.

Both the euro and the dollar deals are expected to price on Wednesday. HSBC is the sole structurer and bookrunner on the entire transaction. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Danielle Robinson; writing by Shankar Ramakrishnan; editing by Natalie Harrison, Alex Chambers)