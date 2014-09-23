FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC Middle East sets IPT for 5-yr dlr bond in 85-90 bps over M/S -leads
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC Middle East sets IPT for 5-yr dlr bond in 85-90 bps over M/S -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Middle East has set initial price thoughts on its benchmark dollar bond issue which could price later in the day, a document from lead managers showed on Tuesday.

Pricing guidance for the five-year senior unsecured bond is in the range of 85 to 90 basis points over five year midswaps, the document showed.

HSBC is the sole bookrunner and lead manager.

The expected rating for the issue is A2 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, it said.

Benchmark size is usually understood to mean $500 million or more. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
