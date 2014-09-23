FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC Middle East to price $300 mln 5-yr bond later on Tues
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC Middle East to price $300 mln 5-yr bond later on Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Middle East set pricing for a $300 million five-year bond offering at the tighter end of its initial guidance, with the deal to complete later on Tuesday, a document from the bank showed.

The lender, rated A2 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, had set initial price guidance at between 85 basis points and 90 basis points over mid-swaps earlier in the day.

The order book was oversubscribed, according to the document, without specifying the size of the orders. HSBC is the sole bookrunner and lead manager.

The bank follows a string of United Arab Emirates borrowers accessing the international debt market as favourable market conditions have pushed borrowing costs to record lows.

Issuance is however expected to taper off ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which falls in the first week of October. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

