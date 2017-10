April 3 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC : * HSBC to sell group term life and group medical insurance businesses in Singapore * The gross asset value of these portfolios was approximately S$23.5m (approximately US$19.3M) at 31 December 2012 * Transaction expected to complete within this year. * To sell its group term life insurance, group medical insurance portfolios in Singapore to axa life insurance * Source text for Eikon