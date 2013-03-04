BRIEF-HSBC says assessing EU bonus cap impact, doesn't put HQ move back on agenda

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver says on a conference call: * CEO says has identified some U.S. loan portfolios it intends to sell when

conditions improve to accelerate run-off * CEO says focus on costs remains “absolutely overwhelming” across the firm,

more cuts still to do * CEO says EU bonus cap doesn’t put moving hq to Hong Kong back on the agenda,

still assessing impact of new rules * CEO says bank was loss-making in the UK, United States * CEO says confident will eventually get to 12-15 percent roe target, only

Europe, North America are below target * CEO says having substantial businesses in developed markets is core to

strategy, it drives trade with emerging markets