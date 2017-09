March 14 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC : * Jonathan Symonds CBE joins HSBC Group * Says Jonathan will also be appointed as chairman of HSBC Bank plc, HSBC’s European subsidiary * Former CFO of Novartis AG appointed as an independent non-executive director of HSBC Holdings PLC with effect from 14 April 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here