HSBC releases structure details for inaugural CoCo
September 9, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC releases structure details for inaugural CoCo

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC has released the structure details for its inaugural contingent convertible (CoCo) bond that could emerge as early as Wednesday.

Europe’s largest bank by assets is planning to sell Additional Tier 1 perpetual US dollar bonds callable after five and, or 10 years.

It will also access bank capital through the euro market as it plans to sell perpetual euro bond, callable after eight years. HSBC is the sole lead manager mandated for the transaction that will feature a 7% trigger. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)

