Orders for HSBC's dollar CoCos over US$16bn
September 10, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Orders for HSBC's dollar CoCos over US$16bn

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The order book for HSBC’s inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 issues has swelled to over US$16bn, according to two sources.

Guidance is unchanged at 5.75% to 6% for the perpetual non-call 2020 and 6.5% to 6.75% for the perpetual non-call 10.

The issues are expected to be priced later today during the US hours and will be rated Baa3/BBB by Moody‘s/Fitch. HSBC is sole bookrunner and structuring adviser.

The bonds convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

