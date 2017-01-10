FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
HSBC wins dismissal of lawsuit over credit card fee warnings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 10, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 7 months ago

HSBC wins dismissal of lawsuit over credit card fee warnings

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing HSBC Bank USA of violating a 2009 federal credit card reform law by failing to properly disclose late payment penalties, finding the bank's customers failed to show how they were harmed.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said customers did not have standing to sue because they did not allege a "concrete and particularized injury," as required for federal jurisdiction over the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j2m6mD

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.