HSBC wins dismissal of lawsuit over credit card fee warnings

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing HSBC Bank USA of violating a 2009 federal credit card reform law by failing to properly disclose late payment penalties, finding the bank's customers failed to show how they were harmed.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said customers did not have standing to sue because they did not allege a "concrete and particularized injury," as required for federal jurisdiction over the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j2m6mD