HSBC CEO says oil price likely to be between $25-$40 in one year's time

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Monday the price of oil would likely settle at between $25 and $40 in one year’s time.

Speaking at the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong, Gulliver gave the prediction when asked where the price would be at the same time next year.

“Major producers are currently delivering 2-2.5 million barrels per day more than demand, so the question is how long they can continue to overproduce for at that level,” he said. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)