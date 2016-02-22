HSBC CEO Gulliver's 2015 pay drops 3.7pct

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - HSBC plc Group CEO Stuart Gulliver’s total annual compensation for last year fell 3.7 percent to 7.34 million pounds ($10.48 million) from 7.62 million in 2014, the company’s annual report released on Monday showed.

While Gulliver’s total fixed pay remained the same at 3.58 million pounds in 2015, his total annual variable compensation dropped 10.6 percent to 3.04 million pounds, the annual report showed.