HSBC's Janet Henry replaces Stephen King as global chief economist

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - HSBC has a new global chief economist as of Aug. 1, appointing Chief European Economist Janet Henry to the position after Stephen King chose to move to a consulting role with the bank.

HSBC - Europe’s biggest bank - said in an email seen by Reuters that King had decided to take the role of senior economic adviser after 17 years with the bank. He will now report to Stephen Moss, group head of strategy and planning and chief of staff to Chief Executive Stephen Gulliver.

“In his new capacity, Stephen will work a three-day week and continue to publish on key economic themes,” the bank said in the email. “He will service a carefully targeted list of HSBC’s key strategic clients around the world and speak at selected HSBC conferences.”

Henry, who joined the bank in Hong Kong, has been with HSBC since 1996, according to her LinkedIn page. In her new role, she assumes responsibility for the company’s global economic forecasts and reports to global head of research David May.