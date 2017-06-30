UPDATE 2-Norway gov't wins ruling over lowered gas pipeline tariffs
* Norway's government cut pipeline tariffs shortly afterwards
LONDON, June 30 HSBC has received approval from China's securities regulator for its investment banking joint venture with the state-backed Qianhai Financial Holdings Co, the British bank said on Friday.
The joint venture securities company, HSBC Qianhai Securities Limited, is majority-owned by HSBC in contrast with most other sino-foreign investment banking partnerships.
HSBC announced the venture in November 2015 and has since been waiting for the approval to begin operations. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Norway's government cut pipeline tariffs shortly afterwards
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 30 As U.S. officials investigated in January the FSB's alleged role in election cyber attacks, U.S. technology firms were quietly lobbying the government to soften a ban on dealing with the Russian spy agency, people with direct knowledge of the effort told Reuters.