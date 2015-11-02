FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says to launch majority-owned China securities joint venture
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC says to launch majority-owned China securities joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - HSBC said it has entered into an agreement to establish a majority-owned securities joint venture in China, taking advantage of more beneficial rules for Hong Kong-funded banks to get more ownership of such a venture than rival foreign banks enjoy in China.

HSBC could own up to 51 percent of the proposed joint venture with China’s Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings Co Ltd, the British lender said in a media release on Monday.

Foreign ownership for other foreign banks of their China securities joint ventures is capped at 49 percent.

The proposed venture is subject to regulatory review, and it could engage in the full range of investment banking and securities businesses in China, HSBC said. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.