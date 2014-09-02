FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC prepares to sell inaugural CoCo bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 2, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC prepares to sell inaugural CoCo bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - HSBC is preparing to sell its debut contingent convertible bond following a global investor roadshow, according to the bank.

Europe’s largest bank by assets has hired its own investment banking unit as sole bookrunner and coordinator to market the SEC-registered Additional Tier 1 securities.

The bonds will feature a 7% common equity tier 1 trigger with equity conversion.

Meetings will commence on Thursday and conclude next Tuesday, with the bond issue expected to follow thereafter.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch. HSBC’s senior ratings are Aa3/A+/AA-. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.