HSBC names new head of commercial banking

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said Simon Cooper will take over as head of its commercial banking arm in October in one of a batch of senior management changes unveiled on Monday.

Cooper, 45, has been CEO of HSBC Middle East and North Africa for the past four years and will replace Alan Keir, who will become chief executive of HSBC Bank Plc, a role that oversees operations in Britain, continental Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Africa and Bermuda.

Keir will replace Brian Robertson, who is retiring after 38 years at the bank.