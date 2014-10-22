FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC rapped for UK small business lending breach
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC rapped for UK small business lending breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said HSBC had forced some small businesses to open an account with the bank to obtain a loan, breaking commitments made by banks to end the practice.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday HSBC and First Trust Bank, which is part of AIB Group, had to immediately correct the practice and make it clear to staff and SME customers that obtaining a business loan is not dependent upon opening an account.

British banks said in 2002 they would stop the practice - known as ‘bundling’ - to safeguard customer choice, the CMA said.

“We regret that the bank has not been fully compliant with ‘bundling’ undertakings,” a spokesman for HSBC said, adding the bank was working with the CMA to fully comply with the requirements.

The CMA plans shortly to start an investigation into Britain’s personal current account and SME banking markets. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.