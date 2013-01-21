FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC names new head of regulatory compliance
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC names new head of regulatory compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings named a former auditor of the bank as its new head of global regulatory compliance on Monday in the latest move by Europe’s biggest bank to beef up its compliance functions.

HSBC said Ruth Horgan would take on the role from April 2, responsible for developing strategy, standards, global systems and policies on compliance. It will exclude areas related to financial crime after HSBC last month separated that compliance function from other areas, just before it was fined a record $1.9 billion for U.S. anti money-laundering lapses.

Horgan will be based in London and joins from accounting firm KPMG, where she has been a partner since 1999 and most recently was its EMEA regional audit partner for Credit Suisse . She had been part of the audit team responsible for HSBC until March 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.