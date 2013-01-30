FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC sets up committee to fight financial crime
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

HSBC sets up committee to fight financial crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - HSBC said it had set up a new board committee to improve risk management, combat financial crime and help it simplify its business activities.

Europe’s biggest bank said on Wednesday it had set up the Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee. It said Jim Comey will join as a non-executive director of the bank in March and will be a member of the committee, joined by two other non-executive directors and five independent advisers.

Chairman Douglas Flint said the committee will help CEO Stuart Gulliver “to simplify business activities and enhance risk management and control” by improving standards across the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.