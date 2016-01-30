FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC UK Internet banking back up after cyber attack
January 30, 2016 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC UK Internet banking back up after cyber attack

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - HSBC said its British personal banking websites were back up and running on Saturday after a cyber attack forced them to close for most of the previous day.

Europe’s largest lender said it had “successfully defended” its systems against a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack but was not able to fully restore services immediately as it continued to experience threats.

But customers were able to log-on again from 2100 GMT on Friday, the bank said, after an outage which had started that morning.

“HSBC Internet and mobile banking are now fully recovered. Thanks for your patience and again we apologise for the disruption,” the bank told customers via social media. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)

