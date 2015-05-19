FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC to charge banks for euro, Swiss franc deposits
May 19, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC to charge banks for euro, Swiss franc deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - HSBC is to start charging other banks for depositing money in currencies of countries that have negative interest rates.

Europe’s biggest bank will join a number of other U.S. and European banks to charge their peers for holding deposits - effectively passing on the cost of holding money where interest rates have turned negative.

The move will affect deposits from banks in euros, Swiss francs, Danish crowns and Swedish crowns. A European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme has depressed interest rates across Europe.

“HSBC charges banks for deposits they hold with us in currencies where negative interest rates apply. Banks affected have been notified and we continue to monitor the situation,” HSBC said. It will start applying the charges in August.

The bank declined to say how much it had in deposits in the affected currencies. It will not affect the deposits of individual or corporate customers. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
