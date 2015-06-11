FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC can't sue Deutsche Bank unit over mortgage securities deal- court
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC can't sue Deutsche Bank unit over mortgage securities deal- court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - New York’s top state court on Thursday declined to revive a lawsuit against a Deutsche Bank unit over the sale of mortgage-backed securities, in a case that could impact billions of dollars of claims stemming from the financial crisis.

The Court of Appeals said New York’s six-year statute of limitations on these types of lawsuits should begin to run when investors first purchase mortgage-backed securities and not, as HSBC Bank argued, when issuers refuse to buy back or replace shoddy mortgages.

HSBC is the trustee of $500 million in securities backed by residential mortgages that were sold to investors in 2006 by Deutsche Bank Structured Products Inc.

The case is ACE Securities Corp v. DB Structured Products Inc, New York State Court of Appeals No. 85. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.