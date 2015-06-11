UPDATE 1-HSBC can't sue Deutsche Bank unit over mortgage securities deal- court

(Recasts, adds background and more from court decision)

By Daniel Wiessner

June 11 (Reuters) - New York’s top state court on Thursday declined to revive a lawsuit against a Deutsche Bank unit over the sale of mortgage-backed securities, in a case that could have an impact billions of dollars of claims stemming from the financial crisis.

The Court of Appeals said New York’s six-year statute of limitations on these types of lawsuits should begin to run when investors first purchase mortgage-backed securities and not, as HSBC Bank USA NA argued, when issuers refuse to buy back or replace shoddy mortgages.

HSBC is the trustee of $500 million in securities backed by residential mortgages that were sold to investors in 2006 by Deutsche Bank Structured Products Inc. and suffered massive losses when the subprime market tanked in 2008.

The unanimous court decision said HSBC’s 2012 lawsuit was filed about eight months too late.

“A sponsor does not guarantee payment for the life of the transaction because loans may default 10 or 20 years after they have been issued,” Judge Susan Read wrote.

Representatives for the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Deutsche Bank had argued in the case that reviving HSBC’s claims would create uncertainty and instability in financial markets, since sponsors of securities could be sued for decades after closing a deal.

The decision will likely have a decisive impact on similar cases collectively worth billions of dollars, according to the dozen friend-of-the-court briefs filed by various industry groups.

The Association of Mortgage Investors said a ruling in Deutsche Bank’s favor would foreclose many multimillion-dollar claims by investors who purchased securities backed by faulty loans and did not file suit within six years.

The case is ACE Securities Corp v. DB Structured Products Inc, New York State Court of Appeals No. 85. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)