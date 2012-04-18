HSBC brings Dim Sum to London

* HSBC pays up for offshore Rmb funding

* Arbitrage, currency play in Dim Sum diminished

By Nethelie Wong and Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - HSBC decided to deliver Dim Sum to London after much discussion about how to bring some of the offshore renminbi action to The City.

The bank announced on Wednesday it would price the first London-listed Dim Sum bond, a three-year with price guidance in the 3%-3.25% area. The deal is likely to be for CNH2bn (USD316.5m) with the order book over CNH3.5bn, according to sources.

HSBC was already in a pole position to lead any offshore renminbi deals listed in London, since that is where it is headquartered and given the bank’s position atop the offshore renminbi league table. According to Thomson Reuters, HSBC did 47 Dim Sum deals worth USD24.36bn year to date.

But very few people expected HSBC to be the issuer itself. Indeed, that raised a few eyebrows and bankers were speculating whether the lender had some political incentive to do the deal.

That notion is underscored by the fact that HSBC is paying up for the honour of the first London listing. A rival banker calculated that to raise the Rmb1bn that HSBC is targeting, the bank will pay at least some 30bp more than it would in the dollar market. HSBC bankers said it was less, though.

Indeed, the renminbi-dollar basis swap has turned heavily positive recently and the three-year derivative was quoted at 140bp-170bp by a banker in Singapore. “There is no arbitrage now for Dim Sum,” admitted a banker close to the deal.

According to the calculations of another banker in Hong Kong, that means that if HSBC prices the new transaction at 3%, the tight-end of guidance, it will be paying the equivalent to 165bp over dollar-Libor.

HSBC has a dollar-denominated bond that trades at 164bp over US Treasuries, which is equivalent to 135bp over dollar Libor.

CURRENCY PLAY DIMINISHED

“Seems like a high price to pay to be listed in London,” said a rival banker. “Especially when the listing means nothing given that this is traded over-the-counter - they could be listed in Zimbabwe and it would not make a difference.”

Another banker was equally dismissive about the significance of the London listing. “HSBC issuing a Dim Sum in London? Yawn. It says nothing more than the franchise talking itself.”

He added: “Chinese money is coming [to London]. It hasn’t happened yet and they are trying to position themselves for that. But it doesn’t matter where you list.”

Curiously, investors are not seeing the timing as particularly compelling either. One Singapore-based hedge fund manager said that the recent announcement by China that it was doubling the range for the yuan to fluctuate to 1% increased the potential for depreciation of the currency.

And many of the investors into Dim Sum bonds had been buying them to ride the potential appreciation of the Chinese currency. That is exactly the opposite of what the market is pricing in now. Yuan non-deliverable forwards indicate the currency is on course to depreciate to Rmb6.34/US dollar from the current Rmb6.30/US dollar level.

“The wider band increased the volatility on the currency and I am predicting it will not appreciate much more,” said the hedge fund manager. “And that makes the bond less attractive.”

To make matters worse, many investors do not think the price of the bonds is attractive either, even though it is cheaper than HSBC’s dollar debt. A quick look at recent deals explains that feeling.

Just last Friday, Societe Generale priced a Rmb500m three-year bond at 5%. To be sure, investors do perceive French banks as riskier than HSBC. But 200bp is a lot of premium for that perception, especially given that Societe Generale is rated A1/A/A+, just one notch below HSBC’s Aa2/AA-.

In spite of that, HSBC seemed well on course to get the deal through the finish line. And when it does get the deal done, it will be a watershed - even if a bit pricey. While plenty of foreign companies and banks have tapped the offshore renminbi market, so far none of the bonds were listed in London.

It will also establish HSBC as the go-to bank for London-listed renminbi deals. That could be a profitable position. As IFR has already reported, some of China’s policy banks including Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China, have already started looking at the possibility of doing Dim Sum in London as a way to price larger deals and tap a wider investor base.