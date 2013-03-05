FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC to sell US subsidiary's personal loan portfolios
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

HSBC to sell US subsidiary's personal loan portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said it agreed to sell a U.S. subsidiary’s personal unsecured loan and personal homeowner loan portfolios to SpringCastle Acquisition LLC and Newcastle Investment Corp.

The subsidiary, HSBC Finance Corp, also said it agreed to sell its loan servicing facility and related assets in London, Kentucky to Springleaf Finance Inc.

The total consideration to be paid by SpringCastle and its parent, Springleaf, is $3.2 billion in cash.

“These agreements accelerate the run-off of the legacy consumer mortgage and lending business and are a continuation of HSBC’s strategy to reposition its U.S. operations and focus on the core businesses supporting our aim to be the world’s leading international bank,” Patrick Burke, CEO, HSBC Finance Corp said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.