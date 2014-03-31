FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC's sale of Uruguay banking business falls through
March 31, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC's sale of Uruguay banking business falls through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said an agreement to sell its banking business in Uruguay to Banco GNB Sudameris had ended.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank by market capitalisation, did not give a reason for the agreement falling through, but said on Monday that it was exploring alternative options for a sale of the business.

HSBC struck a deal in 2012 to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million to Banco GNB Sudameris.

The European bank has been quitting smaller markets and businesses to cut costs and streamline operations. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

