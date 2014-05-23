HSBC pledges dividend growth despite regulatory uncertainties

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - HSBC’s Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver reiterated the bank’s pledge to increase dividend payouts despite uncertainties over future capital requirements demanded by regulators.

“Whilst there remains uncertainty for the entire industry about the final capital requirements set by regulators, our plan is for the dividend to continue to grow, as it has in each year since 2009,” Gulliver told shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting on Friday.