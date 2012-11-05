FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC CEO says sticks with "challenging" cost target
November 5, 2012

HSBC CEO says sticks with "challenging" cost target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - HSBC said it is paying $200 million to $300 million more each year to meet tougher regulation and improve its U.S. compliance measures, adding to pressure on Europe’s biggest bank to meet a “challenging” cost target next year.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said it is “proving challenging” to get the bank’s costs to within the 48-52 percent area he is targeting, after the firm’s underlying cost/income ratio came in at 63.7 percent in the third quarter.

“It will remain a target that we’re going to strive to get to by the end of 2013,” he said on a conference call.

