HSBC says helping with forex probe as Q3 profits rise
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

HSBC says helping with forex probe as Q3 profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC’s profits rose 10 percent last quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations, as cost cuts helped offset a drop in investment banking revenues.

HSBC said on Monday it was cooperating with investigations by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and several other agencies in various countries into a number of firms, including HSBC, relating to trading on the foreign exchange market. It said the investigations were at an early stage.

HSBC reported an underlying pretax profit of $5.1 billion for the three months to the end of September, up 10 percent from a restated $4.6 billion last year, after excluding the impact of changes in the value of its own debt. On a statutory basis, profits jumped 30 percent from a year ago.

