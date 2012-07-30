FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC sets aside $2 bln for U.S., UK problems
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

HSBC sets aside $2 bln for U.S., UK problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - HSBC’s underlying profit dipped 3 percent from a year ago to $10.6 billion as Europe’s biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs and to compensate UK customers for mis-selling.

A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries, and HSBC said on Monday it was setting aside $700 million to cover “certain law enforcement and regulatory matters”.

It set aside $1.3 billion to compensate UK customers for mis-selling.

HSBC on Monday reported a pretax profit of $12.7 billion for the six months to the end of June, up 11 percent on the year and above an average analyst forecast of $12.5 billion, according to a poll by the company. But underlying profit, stripping out gains from U.S. assets sales and losses on the value of its own debt, was down 3 percent on the year to $10.6 billion.

