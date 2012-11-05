FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC cuts 30,000 jobs, sees more to come
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

HSBC cuts 30,000 jobs, sees more to come

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has reduced its number of staff by almost 30,000 in the last two years and said more job cuts are likely across the bank to achieve its cost efficiency targets.

The bank had 266,700 staff at the end of September, down from 296,000 at the end of 2010 and down about 21,000 this year.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said about 15,000 of the reduction were due to disposals by the bank and he expected more cuts before the end of 2013 to improve cost efficiency. “We are probably likely to see the headcount reduce further...in terms of the organic reduction, there’s still some way to go,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Gulliver said in May 2011 he would cut about 30,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.