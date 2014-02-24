HSBC says no plans to spin off UK retail bank

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - HSBC’s boss said Europe’s biggest bank had no plans to spin off and separately list its UK retail banking arm to meet new regulatory requirements.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver also said his bank planned to pay more than 1,300 of its top staff a new quarterly allowance, effectively increasing the amount of their fixed pay to meet a new EU law capping bonuses at 200 percent of salary.

HSBC on Monday reported a 2013 pretax profit of $22.6 billion, up 9 percent from 2012, but falling short of analysts’ expectations.