El Salvador to launch investigation into Swiss HSBC accounts
February 11, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

El Salvador to launch investigation into Swiss HSBC accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s attorney general on Wednesday said his office has launched an investigation to determine whether 54 Salvadorans were involved in opening 54 secret accounts with HSBC in Switzerland.

The accounts under investigation were opened between 1988 and 2006 and worth a total of $88.2 million, said Luis Martinez, the country’s attorney general.

“We have ordered the Financial Investigations Unit to carry out the investigations,” he said, without giving details.

HSBC faces an investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge taxes. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Diane Craft)

