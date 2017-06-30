HONG KONG, June 30 (IFR) - HSBC has finally been given the
go-ahead from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its
securities joint venture in China, becoming the first foreign
bank to receive approval for a majority-owned JV in the
mainland.
The CSRC’s decision comes more than 18 months after HSBC
first announced the JV, which had prompted concerns the
UK-headquartered bank may lose its advantage in the race to
become the first to secure majority ownership of its onshore JV.
Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley agreed with its Chinese JV
partner, Huaxin Securities, to raise its stake to 49% from 33.3%
in a move widely interpreted as preempting plans from the
Chinese regulators to allow foreign firms to take majority
stakes in their securities JVs.
UBS is also said to have entered talks with its partners to
increase its stake to 49% from 25%.
The CSCR's approval for HSBC is an important step for the
bank, which has staked a lot of its growth plans on increasing
revenue from the fast-growing Pearl River Delta region.
HSBC owns 51% in the JV company, known as HSBC Qianhai
Securities. Qianhai Financial Holdings owns the remaining 49%
stake.
The JV is located in Shenzhen’s Qianhai district. It is
expected to start operations by the end of the year.
HSBC tabled proposals to become the first foreign lender to
establish a majority-owned securities JV in China in November
2015.
In 2013, supplementary agreements to the Closer Economic
Partnership Agreement between China, Hong Kong and Macau had
relaxed certain criteria for foreign firms operating in China’s
domestic securities market.
The CSRC followed up with guidance in August 2015, allowing
foreign majority ownership in the securities sector for the
first time, among other things.
Since HSBC submitted its application for the JV, two other
JV were granted approval under CEPA, according to research from
consulting firm Quinlan & Associates.
These were Huajing Securities, a JV between China
Renaissance and two other mainland investors, and Shengang
Securities, which is owned by 14 investors.
In addition to allowing foreign banks to take up a majority
stake in their JVs, the amendments to CEPA also allow for the
JVs to carry out a wider range of services than other foreign
rivals including providing A-share brokerage services.
HSBC has been granted licences to provide a range of
services including equity research and brokerage, equity and
debt underwriting and cross-border M&A advisory.
The approval is also a boon for HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver,
who has partly staked his reputation on growing the bank’s
presence in the southern region of China.
The bank previously announced that its investment in the
Pearl River Delta would include hiring 4,000 staff.
Bank of East Asia has also received approval from the CSRC
for the establishment of its JV through CEPA, known as East Asia
Qianhai Securities Company.
BEA owns a 49% stake in the company, while Qianhai Financial
Holdings and two other local corporate shareholders own the
remainder.
The JV will be incorporated in Qianhai with issued capital
of Rmb1.5bn (US$221m) and has been granted securities brokerage,
securities underwriting, asset management and proprietary
trading licences.
(Reporting by Thomas Blott)