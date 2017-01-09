FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bank regulator fines HSBC $33 mln for past failings
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in 9 months

U.S. bank regulator fines HSBC $33 mln for past failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. banking regulator fined HSBC $33 million on Monday for past failings in its administration of some bank accounts, and ended business restrictions it had placed on the lender because of the problem.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which oversees the U.S. federal banking system, said it assessed the civil penalty against HSBC for failing to correct deficiencies in how it administers so-called ‘payment change notices’ on some accounts.

The OCC had originally issued an order for the bank to change its practices in 2011. The bank had exhibited “unsafe and unsound practices” in how it notified customers about changes in mortgage payments, the OCC said.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.