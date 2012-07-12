UPDATE 1-HSBC veteran Flockhart retires to fight illness

* Flockhart had relinquished executive role in February

* Had 37-year career at HSBC

* He suffers from cancer

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - HSBC veteran Sandy Flockhart is retiring following a career spanning four decades which took in senior postings in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the British bank said on Thursday.

HSBC said Flockhart will step down as a non-executive director of the group, and from his position as chairman of HSBC Bank Plc - the bank’s UK operations - at the end of July.

Flockhart, who had relinquished his executive duties in April, is fighting cancer.

“We are extremely grateful to Sandy for his dedicated and loyal service to HSBC over 37 years including the last four years on the HSBC Holdings Board and wish him well for the future, particularly in his continuing fight against cancer,” Group Chairman Douglas Flint said in a statement.

Flockhart joined HSBC in 1974 and started out in the Middle East before moving to a top position in Asia. His most recent executive role was chairman of HSBC’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.