HSBC names Melvyn Ford prime services head for Asia

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC named Melvyn Ford as head of prime services in Asia on Thursday, part of a plan to expand offerings to the region’s $141 billion hedge fund industry.

The bank rolled out its prime business, which provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds, last year in Asia, joining Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley that lead the market according to a survey from industry tracker AsiaHedge.

Ford, who has spent 17 years in Asia, joined HSBC in 2010 to lead the global relationship management function for hedge funds in the region, the bank said in a statement.

Previously, he worked for prime services units at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank AG.