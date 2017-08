PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - HSBC France plans to cut 466 workers by 2018 through voluntary redundancies according to a project presented to staff, the bank said said on Wednesday.

"This project relates mainly to IT, operations and finance departments," the company, which employs about 9,500 people in France, said in the statement. (Reporting by Gilles Guilaume; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)