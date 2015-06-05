FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC rejects claims it is liable for L.A. street gang thefts
June 5, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC rejects claims it is liable for L.A. street gang thefts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HSBC Bank USA has asked a federal court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of receiving money stolen by Los Angeles gangs, saying the case is based on the “fantastic premise” that the bank is responsible for the gangs’ thefts.

Victims of the street gangs tried to “invent” a federal racketeering claim after having similar lawsuits against four other international banks dismissed in California state courts, Adam Paris at Sullivan & Cromwell said in a brief on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KevpGH

