HSBC rejects claims it is liable for L.A. street gang thefts

(Reuters) - HSBC Bank USA has asked a federal court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of receiving money stolen by Los Angeles gangs, saying the case is based on the “fantastic premise” that the bank is responsible for the gangs’ thefts.

Victims of the street gangs tried to “invent” a federal racketeering claim after having similar lawsuits against four other international banks dismissed in California state courts, Adam Paris at Sullivan & Cromwell said in a brief on Monday.

