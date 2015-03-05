FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Carola Schmettow named new CEO of HSBC's German unit
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Carola Schmettow named new CEO of HSBC's German unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has named Carola Schmettow as new Chief Executive of its German unit HSBC Trinkaus, replacing Andreas Schmitz who has led the bank since 2006.

Schmettow will take up the post in June, when Schmitz is to become chairman, the outgoing executive said at a press conference on Thursday.

Schmettow, 51, has served as a board member for HSBC Trinkaus since 2006 and started her career at the bank in 1992.

Separately, HSBC Trinkaus Chief Financial Officer Paul Hagen said that the bank will likely need a further capital increase for its growth initiative.

In September, HSBC Trinkaus, which is 80.7 percent owned by British lender HSBC, increased its equity by 381 million euros by issuing new shares. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.