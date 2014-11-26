HSBC moves German M&A unit to Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - HSBC has moved its investment bankers working on mergers and acquisitions in Germany to Duesseldorf from Frankfurt, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

Through the move, the roughly 20 bankers will be able to maintain closer ties other units of the bank, which has its headquarters for Germany in Duesseldorf.

The equity capital markets business will, however, stay in Germany’s financial hub Frankfurt, the spokesman said, confirming a report by daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins and David Evans)