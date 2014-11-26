FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC moves German M&A unit to Duesseldorf
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC moves German M&A unit to Duesseldorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - HSBC has moved its investment bankers working on mergers and acquisitions in Germany to Duesseldorf from Frankfurt, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

Through the move, the roughly 20 bankers will be able to maintain closer ties other units of the bank, which has its headquarters for Germany in Duesseldorf.

The equity capital markets business will, however, stay in Germany’s financial hub Frankfurt, the spokesman said, confirming a report by daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.