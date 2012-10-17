FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC cuts 2012 average gold price outlook, raises 2013 view
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

HSBC cuts 2012 average gold price outlook, raises 2013 view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Major bullion bank HSBC cut its 2012 average gold price outlook for 2012, but raised its 2013 and 2014 forecasts on solid investor demand and high commodity prices.

The bank cut its 2012 price outlook to $1,700 per ounce from $1,760 in light of price weakness earlier this year and raised its 2013 forecast to $1,850 from $1,775. It also raised its 2014 price forecast to $1,775 from $1,750.

“We remain bullish on gold, and we expect prices to reach $1,900 an ounce by year-end,” HSBC chief commodity analyst James Steel said in a note to clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.