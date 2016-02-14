FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC decides to stay in Britain
February 14, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC decides to stay in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, the bank said on Sunday, following a review into a potential move that could have shifted the group’s base to Hong Kong.

The decision to stay gives a boost to London’s status as a global financial centre, which has faced challenges from tougher regulation since the financial crisis as well as rising costs.

“The decision of the Board was unanimous,” HSBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

