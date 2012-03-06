REFILE-HSBC beefs up financials credit trading

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - HSBC has beefed up its credit trading capabilities with the hire of Jose Mosquera who will head up the bank’s European financial credit trading business.

His hire follows the top-line reshuffle at the beginning of February that saw Asif Godall appointed head of European credit trading, replacing Paul Gooding. Mosquera will be responsible for boosting HSBC’s financial credit trading and his role will encompass the vanilla credit derivatives market. He has worked both on the sell side - at institutions such as Barclays and UBS - and on the buy side. He was a founding partner of Breogan Global Financials, a multi-strategy hedge fund focused on financial and sovereign risk.

The bank has also hired Michael Bogecho as a financial CDS trader, and Filippos Katsilides as a credit derivatives index options trader. Bogecho joins from Deutsche Bank and reports to Mosquera, while Katsilides joins from Credit Suisse and reports to Haider Ali, head of index trading.